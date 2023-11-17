She Spent Over $400 At Trader Joe’s In One Trip, And This Is What She Got

Many shoppers just can’t get enough of Trader Joe’s. With its small hometown feel, inexpensive prices, and one-of-a-kind frozen foods, it’s easy to see why.

The very first Trader Joe’s opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967. Since then, it has grown in popularity, with hundreds of stores across the United States.

Although the grocery store chain boasts multiple locations, they typically aren’t easily accessible for those who live farther out in the suburbs or rural areas. So, when those people do have the opportunity to visit one, they tend to make the most of it.

A TikToker who goes by the username @jerseyshoreofficial spent over $400 at Trader Joe’s, and she’s showing off all the groceries that she bought.

She is from Montana and lives five hours away from the nearest Trader Joe’s, which means a total of ten hours round-trip by car.

On her last trip there, she made sure to stock up on her favorite frozen food items, along with a few new finds.

She brought home two bags of stuffed gnocchi, two bags of breaded fried ravioli, three bags of vegetable fried rice, some cheese curds, and six boxes of Philly cheesesteak steamed buns, the latter of which she cleared the shelves of.

Next, she displayed five bags of orange chicken, two packages of garlic and regular naan, a package of green onion pancakes, two bags of kung pao chicken, and two bags of Korean cinnamon pancakes.

Then, she moved on to the new products she hadn’t tried before, holding up a box of frozen pupusas to the camera.

