Tired Of Your Candles Never Fully Burning? Here’s How You Can Actually Melt And Reuse That Extra Wax To Give Your Favorite Candles A Second Chance

Don’t you hate that moment when your favorite candle, which you burn every day and love so much, reaches the end and burns out?

This happens to me often, especially now, during the fall, after I’ve restocked my home with my favorite fall-scented candles.

But have no fear! There are ways to give your almost-gone candles a second chance at life by melting and reusing any leftover candle wax. Here’s how to do it!

If you want to make a new candle out of your old candle wax, you’ll need to have a few basic candle-making supplies, which you can buy from a craft store. You’ll need some candle wicks, wick tabs, which make the wick stay still at the bottom of your candle, and some votive candle holders or another kind of vessel you want to make a candle out of.

You’re going to want to start by removing the last bits of wax from your favorite candle, and you’re going to want to make sure you do it safely. If you want to repurpose the wax from a candle that doesn’t come in a jar or holder and stands on its own, you can skip this step!

While it may seem tempting, don’t use a knife or sharp object to try and cut out or scrape out the last of your candle wax from a candle jar. Instead, you can either place the candle jar in a pan with boiling water or put it in the freezer.

When the candle goes in the freezer, the remaining wax shrinks, making it easier to pop out of the jar. If you put it in boiling water, heat the candle just enough until you can safely scoop out the remaining wax.

Once you’ve removed your leftover wax, it’s time to melt it!

A double boiler method is one of the best ways to melt candle wax at home.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.