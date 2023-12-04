A Guy Tried To Lure Her Into His Basement When She Arrived At His House To Pick Up Something He Sold Her Online

Doing your shopping through online e-commerce platforms is an excellent way to save money on goods that would cost twice as much when purchased brand-new from a retailer.

However, they can be magnets for crime, as many buyers have encountered scammers or even potential kidnappers.

TikToker Ali (@coffeetilvodka) is recounting how a guy tried to lure her into his basement when she arrived to pick up a jacket he was selling.

So, her daughter wanted a new jacket, but the jacket she had in mind was $400. As a mom, she, of course, wanted to fulfill her daughter’s wishes, but the jacket was out of her price range.

So, she went online to try to find one that was being sold for cheaper. A couple of days ago, she came across a seller on an e-commerce platform that had listed the jacket at a price she could afford.

She reached out to the guy selling the jacket and asked if she could pick it up at his house on Tuesday.

He agreed, so on Tuesday at ten in the morning, she headed on her way. When she was three minutes away, she messaged him to let him know she was almost there. He gave her message a thumbs-up.

But then, she got lost. His house was at the end of a long driveway, and it took her a little while to find it.

When she finally located his house, she noticed that all the lights were turned off, as if no one was home.

