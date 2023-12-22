A Scientist Discovered A 3.5 Million-Year-Old Strain Of Ancient Bacteria That Slows Down Aging In Siberia And Injected Himself With It In 2015

People will go to great lengths to retain a youthful appearance and slow down the aging process. Skincare products and surgeries are some of the current solutions for looking younger, but they can only do so much. Perhaps a certain bacteria is the answer.

In 2009, a scientist named Dr. Anatoli Brouchkov discovered a strain of ancient bacteria frozen deep within the permafrost on a mountain in Siberia. He called the bacteria Bacillus F and estimated it to be around 3.5 million years old. Surprisingly, the bacteria was still alive.

By 2015, Dr. Brouchkov realized that the bacteria showed no signs of aging. And more impressively, it seemed to have a life-extending effect on every organism that scientists experimented with.

Studies looked at the bacteria’s effect on mice, crops, and fruit flies. The results were so promising that a colleague took to calling it an “elixir of life.”

When female mice were injected with it, they were able to continue reproducing well into their old age. The crops that were exposed to it grew faster and became more resistant to frost.

Furthermore, the people of Yakutsk, Siberia, the region where the bacteria was found, are known to live longer than the average human lifespan. This may be due to the presence of Bacillus F in their water supply.

No one really knows how Bacillus F works, and it has not been properly tested on humans. However, that did not stop Dr. Brouchkov from injecting himself with the mysterious ancient substance.

Two years after the injection, he said that he didn’t need as much sleep, could work longer hours, and had increased energy levels. He also reported that he hadn’t gotten a single cold or flu.

In 2017, a German actress named Manoush decided to dose herself with the bacteria in a bid to stay youthful. For months, she pumped shots of the bacteria into her bloodstream. Afterward, she claimed that it made her look and feel younger. Additionally, she could run longer on jogs and didn’t feel cold in the winter.

