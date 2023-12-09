Here’s How To Collect Vintage Costume Jewelry And Elevate Your Wardrobe With Really Unique Pieces

While many people are looking for more minimalistic, simple pieces of jewelry with the “clean girl aesthetic” being one of the biggest style trends, you can’t deny that a fabulous piece of vintage costume jewelry can bring an outfit to the next level.

Vintage jewelry, specifically vintage costume jewelry, can elevate a look and make you stand out from the crowd. However, it isn’t always easy to find, and you want to ensure you take home jewelry that will last you a long time.

The best places to find vintage jewelry are at vintage or antique markets, stores, auctions, and online vendors. Some pieces of vintage jewelry can be listed at a pretty hefty price, so there are a few steps you should take before going ahead and making a big purchase.

Don’t be afraid to ask the person selling the jewelry as many questions as you’d like. In fact, the more questions they can answer about the vintage jewelry they’re selling, the better. They should know where it came from, when it was made, who the designer is, and what it’s made of.

If any of those questions go unanswered or it seems like the seller is making up some of those answers, you may need to do a little extra research to determine if the jewelry they’re selling is legit.

Checking the quality of vintage costume jewelry is essential before buying. This is why purchasing in person is one of the smartest ways to go about it, as you can see the jewelry up close and ensure it’s not damaged.

It’s normal for vintage jewelry to have some wear and tear or minor markings because of its age, but if the necklace clasp doesn’t close or a pair of earrings is missing some jewels, you may want to ask for a discounted price or abandon ship.

If the jewelry seems to have previously been repaired, like if any pieces are made of new, shiny metal, or you can clearly see that glue was used, you may also wish to reconsider if it’s something you want to add to your collection.

When you’ve found a piece of vintage costume jewelry that is legitimate and in good condition, you must learn to take proper care of it. There are so many cleaning and polishing procedures for all kinds of metals and gemstones, making knowing what jewelry is made of very important.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.