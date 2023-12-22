In Picturesque Finland, You Can Experience The Magic Of Christmas By Staying In Santa Claus’ Cabin, A Cozy And Festive Airbnb

If you love the magic that comes with Christmas, like the story of Santa and his elves, the North Pole, etc., you would probably think you’ve entered heaven if you walk through the doors of this Airbnb in Finland.

In Rovaniemi, Finland, a city that’s known for being Santa’s “official” hometown, visitors can stay in Santa Claus’ Cabin, which is perhaps the most magical and festive Airbnb we’ve ever seen.

The charming one-bedroom cabin is located in the Arctic Circle, where tourists visit each year to visit Santa’s office and holiday attractions like Santa Claus Village and SantaPark.

The Airbnb’s host is a woman named Katja, who is also known by the title, ‘Chief Elf.’

The little cabin can host up to four guests and has been given a “Yuletide makeover” that will make anyone believe they’re smack dab in the middle of the North Pole.

It’s covered in Lapland decorations and all sorts of elfish holiday cheer. And, of course, there’s a Christmas tree in every room.

Not only will guests who book a stay at Santa Claus’ Cabin be able to cozy up in the cabin, but they’ll also get to experience a ton of holiday fun.

“Guests will be given a crash course in ‘elfing’ from yours truly and will work with my team of elves to help sort through the letters from children all around the world – cross-referencing with Santa Claus’ naughty and nice list,” wrote Katja on the Airbnb’s page.

“Guests will also participate in all kinds of tasks, emptying mailboxes and [helping] the elves in stamping the post with the special Arctic Circle postmark before it goes to Santa Claus and learn about the day-to-day workings of the Post Office.”

