She Hooked Up With The Guy Her Friend Has Been Crushing On, And Now Her Friend Is Angry With Her

This 36-year-old woman was married for 17 long years. But, her husband recently left her, and their marriage ended.

So, following the split, she decided to hook up with a 45-year-old guy who she’d known and had some romantic tension with for three years.

Well, she happens to have a female friend who is 33, and according to her, her friend is notorious for trying to hook up with anyone and everyone– despite having little to no success. Her friend also met the man, who she recently began seeing, through her about one year ago.

“And my friend had come on to him several times, and he had vocalized having no interest in her to her, to me, and to our friend group,” she recalled.

As for the romantic tension that she and the man had for years, she always knew it was there but just tried to ignore their attraction.

After all, she was married at the time. She also never told her friend about the romantic tension, either.

“In fact, it was a welcome distraction and buffer to allow myself to not be attracted to him,” she said.

Obviously, though, she’s now single, and there was no need to deny the attraction any longer– hence why she finally began hooking up with the man.

But, ever since her friend found out about it, her friend has been seriously upset with her. Honestly, she doesn’t really understand why her friend is so angry because her friend hasn’t even spoken to the guy in months.

