She Refused To Let Her Flakey Maid Of Honor Bring A Plus-One To Her Wedding Because She’s Not In A Long-Term Relationship

Since moving day of their freshman year of college a decade ago, this woman has been friends with Jenny.

They quickly became best friends and have remained close throughout the years. No topic was off-limits for them.

The only time the two of them had any conflict was about seven years ago when Jenny was socializing with some members of her sorority who were engaging in behavior that she didn’t think Jenny should be participating in.

After Jenny eventually distanced herself from these friends, their friendship went back to the way it used to be.

They maintained contact while she attended graduate school.

Even though she didn’t have a lot of extra time on her hands, she made sure to spend as much time as she could with both her boyfriend and Jenny.

Unfortunately, Jenny’s biggest flaw is her flakiness.

She describes herself as a pretty low-maintenance person. Since she enjoys hanging out on the couch, she didn’t get too offended when Jenny flaked out on her.

But throughout their friendship, Jenny has been a no-call no-show to big life events that she’d invited her to, such as her grad school graduation ceremony.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.