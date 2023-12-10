She Threw Her Dinner In The Garbage Instead Of Giving It To Her Stepdaughter Because Her Stepdaughter Always Touches Her Food And Knows It Grosses Her Out

As many of us know, it takes some kids a little longer than others to learn proper manners, especially regarding food and eating at the table. Sometimes, there’s nothing worse than when you’re eating with a kid, and they put their little hands all over everyone’s food!

One woman recently snapped at her stepdaughter, who’s been purposefully putting her hands on her portion of food so that she won’t eat it and end up giving it to her.

She’s married and has two daughters with her husband. One is her 12-year-old stepdaughter, Hailie, whom her husband had during his previous relationship, and the other is her two-month-old baby, Hannah.

Until two weeks ago, after giving birth to Hannah, she could hardly keep food down other than crackers. She’d feel too sick, which her doctor said may have been on account of her adjusting to feeding the baby and that her loss of appetite was normal.

Still, she always wanted to try and eat, so any time she made a hot meal for her husband and Hailie, she’d be sure to leave an extra portion for herself to try. However, Hailie would always mess up her plans to eat.

“Hailie always ate my portion before leaving the table,” she said.

“She would see it set out on a plate for me [and] I would try picking at, but as soon as she touched it, I would stop picking at it, and she would just take over. I spoke to her about it a few times because I won’t eat anything that another person has touched. It grosses me out. So, she knew [but] she just didn’t care to stop.”

Hailie would get defensive whenever she told her not to touch her food because she said it didn’t look like she would eat it anyway.

When her husband tried to intervene, he told her she should start making more food, as Hailie was still “starving” after eating her portion and needed an extra helping.

