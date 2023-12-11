The Australian Box Jellyfish Is The Most Venomous Ocean Creature, And Victims May Experience Cardiac Arrest, Paralysis, Or Even Death Within Just Minutes Of Being Stung

The ocean is home to countless species of marine life that are all truly unique from the animals we see on land.

Many of these creatures are a beautiful, serene sight to behold, with their vivid colors and the way they glide so effortlessly through the deep, dark depths of the sea.

But there are some we never want to cross paths with because they are deadly and extremely poisonous.

The most venomous creature found in the ocean is the Australian box jellyfish. Contrary to popular belief, the box jellyfish is not indigenous to Australia.

It frequents warm coastal waters all over the world, including popular vacation destinations such as Bali and Thailand. So, keep a close lookout when you’re lounging on the beach!

There are over 50 species of box jellyfish, but the Australian box jellyfish is by far the largest and most dangerous. They can grow as big as one foot in diameter, and their thick, trailing tentacles can reach up to ten feet long.

Australian box jellyfish have 60 flat-looking tentacles that are packed with stinging cells. These cells contain tiny harpoons attached to bulbs filled with lethal poison. These sea creatures may not look dangerous, but their stings cause intense pain and can be fatal.

Within just a few minutes of being stung, victims may experience cardiac arrest, paralysis, or even death.

You can easily identify box jellyfish and distinguish them from other kinds of jellyfish because of their cube-shaped bodies. They also have clusters of eyes on each side of their “box.”

