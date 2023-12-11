Van Cleef & Arpels, A French Luxury Jewelry Company, Has Been Creating Its Iconic Four-Leaf Clover Design On Bracelets And Necklaces Since 1968, And Now, Older Pieces Have Been Auctioned For Over $100,000

Over the last few months, influencers and style content creators have been posting videos of themselves talking about or flaunting their expensive Van Cleef bracelets.

The bracelets have a very distinct four-leaf clover design and come in various colors and styles.

While the bracelets are fairly minimalistic, they’re very expensive, and their signature four-leaf clovers have an interesting history.

The bracelets are made by the French luxury jewelry company Van Cleef & Arpels, which has been around since the late 1800s. The bracelets and necklaces they make with four-leaf clovers are a part of the company’s ‘Alhambra’ collection and date back to 1968.

It is said that the four-leaf clover design was inspired by Jacques Arpels, who was the nephew of Estelle Arpels, the founder of Van Cleef & Arpels.

It is said that Jacques used to collect four-leaf clovers in his garden and offer them to his employees as good luck charms.

So, in 1968, Van Cleef & Arpels released their first Alhambra long necklace, which included 20 four-leaf clover charms enclosed in gold. S

oon enough, the design was a massive success and became one of the brand’s most iconic symbols, being released in various colors and styles.

The four-leaf clover pieces from the Alhambra collection have even been worn by royals, including Grace Kelly while she was Princess of Monaco.

