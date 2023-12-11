Wondering What To Buy The “Cool Girl” In Your Life This Christmas? These Unique Gifts Are Fun, Chic, And Perfect For Trend Lovers

Do you know someone who loves to stay on top of trends? A girl who always has neat and unique things in her home and is someone you’d describe as a ‘cool girl?’

Those types of girls can be really hard to holiday shop for, as you don’t want to get them something impersonal, but you also don’t want to get them something they already have!

Thankfully, lots of content creators and lifestyle influencers have been listing some awesome gifts to give the cool girls in your life that will be sure to please. Here are some of the best ones out there!

Cowboy Boot Match Holder

This cute little match holder has made a lot of cool girl wishlists this year! Traditional matches and matchbooks are suddenly back in style, and using them has been deemed the ‘cool way’ of lighting candles.

Not only will it add a cool Western element to a cool girl’s space, but it will also give them a space to organize their matches.

A screenplay or film book

Many women are gifting each other the “Sofia Coppola Archive” book this year, and in general, film books or printed editions of screenplays are a great gift for cool girls who love film and TV.

You can get your friend the printed screenplays of hit shows and movies like “Fleabag” or “Lady Bird” or even a compilation of screenplays from their favorite studio like A24. These books make great aesthetically pleasing coffee table books and fascinating reads.

