After Hailing From Humble Beginnings, She Just Became The First Black Woman To Win An Emmy For “Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy” In 40 Years

Quinta Brunson is one of the most talked about actresses, writers, and producers in Hollywood right now. Her television show, “Abbott Elementary,” has captured the hearts of millions of viewers and made so many people laugh.

If you haven’t watched her show, you’ve likely seen Quinta’s name in the headlines, as her soaring career has achieved amazing milestones in the entertainment industry. During the recent Primetime Emmy Awards, Quinta became the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy in 40 years.

One of the most fascinating parts about Quinta’s career is her humble upbringing and courage to take chances to achieve what she wants. Here is a bit more of her story.

Quinta was born in West Philadelphia in 1989. Her mother was a kindergarten teacher, and she was one of five children.

Growing up, Quinta loved comedy and performing as a child. She briefly attended Temple University in Philadelphia but ultimately dropped out to take improv and acting classes at the famous Second City in Chicago.

Around 2014, Quinta began generating some buzz when she went viral for the creative and funny videos she would post on social media. Longtime fans of Quinta will remember the “Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date” video that is still used as a meme today.

Later, Quinta gained more recognition when she began working as a video producer for BuzzFeed Video in California after guest-appearing in a few of her friend’s videos for the company. Quinta was a star at BuzzFeed, writing, producing, and starring in online content that generated thousands of views.

Quinta created and sold two web series to BuzzFeed Motion Pictures, including a scripted comedy titled “Broke,” for which she won a Streamy Award in 2017.

Eventually, Quinta’s ambitions and dreams began to expand past the realm of a 9-to-5 job, and she wanted to start writing for television and create new worlds and characters. She left in 2018 and began taking on small television roles while writing pilots and collaborating with others on new series.

In 2019, Quinta appeared on the popular HBO sketch comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” but left during the second season. Then, in 2021, she had a major breakthrough when the pilot for “Abbott Elementary” was picked up by ABC in 2021.

