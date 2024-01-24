If You Constantly Get Stuck In A Monochromatic Rut, Here’s Exactly How To Incorporate More Color Into Your Wardrobe

I tend to be guilty of wearing the same colors over and over again. For instance, I love wearing the color black. Am I goth? No, I just love what it does for my figure and how it can be paired with just about any other color or pattern.

However, I’ve recently discovered the joy of incorporating more color into my wardrobe. Not only does wearing more color add excitement to your wardrobe, but it can also lift your mood and put some pep in your step.

It’s okay to be a little hesitant or scared about adding more color into your wardrobe and being a bit bold with your outfits, especially if you feel most comfortable with neutral colors. But I encourage you to take the plunge and see what fun new shades you can add to your wardrobe this year.

Here are a few tips for wearing more color and stepping outside your comfort zone!

To slowly transition into wearing more color, look for colors that best match your favorite neutral tones. For instance, if you wear a lot of black, think outside the box and look for clothes in fun colors you could wear with your go-to black pieces. If you like to wear more skin-colored clothes, look for more earth-toned or pastel colors.

If you start getting overwhelmed by all the options you see in stores or online shopping, look for clothes in one color you like. For instance, if you love purple and want to start wearing it, go to the store thinking, “I need to find something purple.” If you’re online shopping, use the website’s filters to look at clothes that come in that color.

This is an easy way to start wearing more colors. However, you want to remember that you don’t want to fall into the habit of only wearing one color again, so once you start feeling more comfortable, try this method with other colors you like!

Once you have a few solid pieces in your favorite colors, you can start building your colorful wardrobe by adding pieces that complement those colors. For instance, if you’ve found some great red clothes, look for clothes and accessories in colors that complement red, like olive green.

You can also look for your favorite kinds of clothing in different colors. Love turtlenecks? Look for a beautiful blue one instead of your usual black or grey. Enjoy wearing a fun wide-leg pant on a night out? See if you can find some great pink ones.

