His Girlfriend Called Him Out For “Exploiting A Family Tragedy” After He Took A Week Off From Work To Grieve The Death Of An Uncle He Wasn’t Close With

Over the weekend, this man’s uncle sadly died. He hadn’t seen his uncle in several years, but as a child, they had a close relationship.

He also bonded really well with his uncle’s children when they were younger. Understandably, learning this news was painful.

After finding out about his uncle’s passing, he met with his manager to let her know what was going on so that he could ask for time off work to attend the funeral.

During the meeting, his manager reminded him that the company gave employees three days of bereavement time, and she asked if he would want more time off than that.

At first, he told her he didn’t know, and his manager asked him if he would rather take a full week off.

He told his manager that if it were fine with her, he would like a whole week off because this would give him enough time to be with his family before the funeral service so that he could provide them with as much support as they needed.

“I mentioned this to my girlfriend, and she mentioned that she didn’t think I was that upset to need a week off and asked if I was holding up okay,” he said.

In response, he said that he was incredibly sad by this loss, but he wasn’t unbearably devastated because he and his uncle hadn’t been as close in the last few years as they’d been when he was a child.

Then, his girlfriend asked him if he would be with his family for the entire week that he would be off work.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.