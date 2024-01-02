She Doesn’t Want To Marry Her Boyfriend Because He Isn’t Driven, And She’s Afraid Of Being Poor

For nearly four years, this 25-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, 27. She’s deeply in love with him, and she thinks highly of him. In her view, he’s the nicest, most compassionate, thoughtful person she knows.

Throughout their entire relationship, her boyfriend has proven that he’s devoted to her and wants to do anything he can to support her and make her happy. Over time, they started discussing how they wanted to get married one day and have children.

According to their Latin culture, it’s not expected that children move out of their parents’ homes once they’re legal adults.

Instead, it’s common for children to live at home until they get married. So, she and her boyfriend both still live at their parents’ houses.

While she thinks her boyfriend is a great partner as far as meeting her emotional needs, she’s concerned that he wouldn’t be a reliable husband in regard to financially providing for their family.

Right now, he works as a middle school art teacher, so he doesn’t earn a high salary. At the moment, he doesn’t seem to be interested in looking for a different job or any side gigs so that he can make more money.

Meanwhile, she just earned her license to practice law (the process of receiving the license is a bit slow in their country).

She doesn’t earn an impressive income as a lawyer yet, but she predicts that over time, her salary will be significantly more than her boyfriend’s.

This wouldn’t be a problem for her at all, but she’s concerned that her boyfriend isn’t driven to move up in his career in the same way she is with hers.

