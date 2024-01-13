She Went On A Six-Hour Date With A Guy Who Tried To Kiss Her As She Dodged His Attempts

One time, a TikTok creator who goes by the handle @potatolover55 went on a six-hour date with a guy who kept trying to kiss her, and she dodged his attempts by prattling on about boring subjects, hoping to put a damper on the mood.

Unfortunately, it took more than that to stop him.

So, he was 45 minutes late to pick her up for their so-called date at the playground of an elementary school. They were sitting on top of a play structure when he tried to kiss her. She was too afraid of confrontation to tell him no outright, so she resorted to other tactics.

To prevent him from kissing her, she decided to start talking non-stop. She was an avid lover of science, particularly biology, so she began rambling on about the acidity of bogs and how fascinating they were.

He interrupted her in the middle of her spiel, asking if they could just cut to the chase and make out. She took her phone out of her pocket, looked at the time, and told him that she needed to get back home since it was past midnight and her roommates had established a curfew.

It was a total lie, but he didn’t need to know that.

So, he suggested they head to his car. When they reached his car, she saw that the seats were already laid down.

There were also blankets, pillows, and a portable speaker. All signs pointed to the fact that he was trying to get her to hook up with him.

They ended up in the backseat, but once again, she refused to kiss him and chattered away about superhero movies. At one point, she texted her roommate, asking her to come to the rescue.

