Hikikomori Syndrome Is Rapidly On The Rise, With People Not Leaving Their Homes For At Least Six Months

Across Japan, approximately 1.5 million people live as recluses, withdrawing themselves from the outside world.

Some even refuse to step foot outside of their homes. These people are known to have Hikikomori syndrome.

The cultural syndrome is spreading rapidly, with the use of social media exacerbating the country’s loneliness problems.

Research has shown that the Covid-19 pandemic has also been a significant contributor to this type of lifestyle.

Hikikomori is defined as an extreme form of social isolation that can be influenced by several factors, such as psychiatric conditions, societal pressures, negative peer experiences, poor family dynamics, maladaptive personality traits, and excessive internet use.

People are considered hikikomori if they haven’t left home for at least six months. They will show little interest in most activities, quitting working or dropping out of school in favor of staying indoors. They also will rely on their family without any plans to become independent.

The term originated in Japan and was coined in the 1980s. The word “hiki” means “to withdraw, while the word “komori” means “to be inside,” referring to individuals who withdraw from society.

A survey from 2022 revealed that around 1.46 million people in Japan between the ages of 15 and 64 exist as recluses.

In addition, a 2019 survey uncovered that 613,000 adults between 40 and 64 are considered “adult hikikomori.”

