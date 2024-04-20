New Research Suggests That Having A Mentally Stimulating Job Can Help Safeguard Your Memory And Cognitive Abilities Into Your Later Years

A new study conducted by researchers in Norway suggests that your choice of career may significantly influence how your brain ages.

The team found that having a job that keeps you mentally stimulated can help safeguard your memory and cognitive abilities into your later years.

The research analyzed more than 7,000 Norwegians working in 305 different occupations. The cognitive demands of these jobs were also divided into four primary categories: routine manual tasks such as factory work; routine cognitive tasks including bookkeeping and filing; non-routine analytical tasks like computer programming and data analysis; and non-routine interpersonal roles, which involve public relations, coaching, and managing teams.

Next, the team followed the participants to see if they developed mild cognitive impairment (MCI) after turning 70.

MCI is characterized by noticeable reductions in memory and cognitive abilities that exceed typical age-related decline.

For instance, MCI may manifest as frequently losing track of personal items or having difficulty keeping up with conversations. Although it is not as severe as dementia, MCI can significantly complicate daily mental activities.

The researchers discovered a significant disparity in the rates of MCI between individuals in the most and least cognitively stimulating careers.

An impressive 42% of participants in the least stimulating jobs, such as mail carriers and custodians, developed MCI after the age of 70.

In contrast, for those in highly mentally engaging professions, such as teaching, the rate was much lower, at only 27%.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.