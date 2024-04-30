New Research Suggests What We Eat Has A “Profound” Impact On Brain Health, With A Healthier Diet Contributing To Stronger Mental Health, Enhanced Cognitive Functioning, And Larger Grey Brain Matter, Which Is Linked To Intelligence

Growing up, you were probably always told that a nutritious diet was key to staying healthy. But, a new study conducted by scientists at the University of Warwick has revealed a “profound” correlation between an individual’s dietary preferences and brain health.

The research underscores how maintaining a well-balanced and healthy diet can significantly enhance cognitive abilities, mental wellness, and the overall health of our brains.

For the study, the team examined the dietary habits of 181,990 individuals from the U.K. Biobank. Additionally, they conducted comprehensive physical assessments, which included analyses of blood metabolic biomarkers, evaluations of cognitive function, brain imaging studies, and genetic examinations.

Thereafter, the researchers gathered each participant’s food preferences through an online survey, classifying them into 10 groups such as meats, fruits, and alcohol. Machine learning, or a form of artificial intelligence, then assisted in analyzing this extensive dataset.

The results indicated that individuals who adhere to a balanced diet had enhanced mental well-being, improved cognitive performance, and, perhaps shockingly, even higher levels of grey matter in the brain compared to those consuming a less healthy diet. Grey matter is a factor associated with intelligence.

The findings also underscored the importance of incremental dietary adjustments, particularly for individuals who have developed a preference for tasty foods that lack nutrition. In other words, those who enjoy indulging in junk food over healthier alternatives.

By gradually reducing sugar and fat consumption, the aim is for individuals to feel more naturally inclined towards making healthier dietary decisions.

The team believes that genetic factors might also contribute to the connection between diet and brain health, so a blend of genetic predispositions and lifestyle decisions may influence our well-being.

That’s why, according to Professor Jianfeng Feng, the study’s lead author, it is crucial to nail down healthy dietary habits as soon as you can.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.