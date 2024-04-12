The Breeder Who Created The First Labradoodle In 1989 Actually Called The Mix His “Life’s Regret”

Being an inventor can be a rewarding experience, especially when you get to see your inventions become part of people’s daily lives.

Plus, you’ll be immortalized in history books, and everyone will know your name even long after you’re gone.

However, for all the good you might do as an inventor, there are some downsides to the career as well.

Many inventors actually regret their creations and wish they never thought of them in the first place after seeing them used for something other than their intended purpose.

For instance, the scientists behind the atomic bomb, the creator of the AK-47, and the dog breeder who created the first labradoodle expressed their regret for introducing their inventions to humankind.

Wally Conron, an Australian breeder, created the labrador-poodle mix in 1989 after a couple from Hawaii wrote to him about their need for a guide dog.

However, the husband was allergic to dogs with long hair, which is a common feature of most service dogs. Conron decided to crossbreed a poodle with a Labrador as a solution. The dog would have the temperament of a Labrador but the short, curly coat of a poodle.

He was successful in creating the labradoodle, but the experiment resulted in some consequences. Labradoodles are prone to multiple health problems, and not every breeder aims to breed pups with their well-being in mind.

Many of them were inspired by Conron’s practice to produce similar crossbreeds since they are very desirable due to their cuteness. Conron believes breeders have gone too far and calls the labradoodle his “life’s regret.”

