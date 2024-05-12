New Research Suggests That People Who Experience Childhood Trauma Exhibit Reduced Muscle Function In Older Age

Past research has shown that individuals who face adversity during childhood are more likely to develop mental health disorders by the time they reach adulthood. But now, a new study suggests that childhood traumas may also impact physical health in a person’s later years.

The findings revealed that elderly individuals who experienced childhood trauma exhibit reduced muscle metabolism. The researchers were able to measure this link by analyzing mitochondrial activity in skeletal muscles, highlighting a notable correlation between early life stress and subsequent physical decline.

Again, past studies have repeatedly demonstrated that childhood stress can result in a variety of health issues later in life. Yet, the precise mechanisms behind this link aren’t fully known.

However, the answer may be found by researching mitochondrial function – the vital cell powerhouses responsible for generating the energy essential for cellular processes. Mitochondria display dynamic responses to psychological stress, potentially influencing their function and adding to age-related health challenges.

So, due to the limitations in current research, Kate Duchowny, a scientist at the University of Michigan Institute for Social Research, led this study and sought to directly examine the effects of childhood stress on mitochondrial function in skeletal muscle over the course of aging.

To begin, the researchers leveraged data from the Study of Muscle, Mobility, and Aging (SOMMA), which involved participants sourced from various institutions such as the University of Pittsburgh and Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

The selection criteria were also meticulously defined. Participants needed to be 70 years old or older, possess a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or below, exhibit no signs of dementia, and be able to undergo both muscle tissue biopsy and magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Furthermore, they were required to demonstrate the capability to walk a distance of 400 meters to make sure each participant had a specific level of physical mobility.

Then, the researchers conducted an in-depth clinical evaluation of each participant. This included providing samples of muscle and fat tissue, and the samples played a vital role in directly evaluating mitochondrial function within skeletal muscle.

