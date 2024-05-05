Sergeant Stubby Was A Hero During World War I, Alerting American Soldiers To Toxic Gas And Saving Wounded Soldiers Between The Trenches

If you’re into American history and animals, particularly dogs, do you know who Stubby the dog was?

Stubby was a famous canine figure in American history, as he was a valuable companion and hero for American soldiers during World War I. If you don’t know anything about his story, here’s a rundown of the famous dog.

In July 1917, in the middle of World War I, members of the 102nd Infantry were training on the grounds of Yale University in Connecticut. Suddenly, one day, a stray Terrier mix dog wandered into the grounds and particularly bonded with Private J. Robert Conroy.

After bonding with the sweet dog, Robert took him under his wing and named him Stubby due to his stubby tail. At the time, the soldiers of the 102nd Infantry were training before getting deployed in Europe, and Stubby became a loyal companion, staying and sleeping with them.

Everyone, including Robert, grew so attached to Stubby that when it was time to leave for Europe, he secretly brought Stubby onto the S.S. Minnesota to travel to Paris with them. Robert hid Stubby in a coal bin until the ship was far enough out at sea.

When a commanding officer found out Stubby had arrived in Europe with the Infantry, he allowed him to stay after allegedly being trained to salute him.

When the 102nd Infantry fought on the front lines in France, Stubby stayed by their side as if he were a soldier himself. Any loud noises, gunfire, and occasional chaos didn’t spook him away. He was beside his men through 17 battles for a little over a year.

By now, you’re probably wondering if Stubby ever suffered from any injuries, being a dog on the front lines of World War I. Miraculously, he only suffered two known injuries during the war. However, both trained him in a way and made him a hero.

The first injury occurred when Stubby was exposed to toxic gas and had to be taken to the vet right away. The second occurred when he had shrapnel pieces stuck in his chest and leg after a grenade explosion in 1918.

