They Set Out To Become The First People To Climb The Top Of Mount Everest In 1924, But They Never Returned, And Whether They Reached The Top Still Remains A Mystery

On June 6, 1924, one of the greatest mountaineers in the world, George Mallory, and his companion, Sandy Irvine, set out to become the first people to climb to the top of Mount Everest.

Sadly, they never returned from their journey, and their fate remained a mystery for decades.

The British mountaineers left their high camp on Mount Everest’s Northeast Ridge that fateful morning. Mallory had participated in three Everest expeditions before, so he was a skilled climber.

Irvine was young and less experienced, but he showed a lot of promise. Their fellow expedition members watched the pair trek toward the top until the mist rolled in. After that, Mallory and Irvine were never seen again.

When the news of their deaths made it to Britain, the nation was consumed with grief. A memorial service was held in their honor, and it was even attended by King George V. It was the first and only time that mountaineers had been so honored.

At that time, Britain’s leaders were looking to restore their reputation in exploration by becoming the first country to conquer Mount Everest.

In 1909, they were beaten to the North Pole by America, and in 1911, Norway got to the South Pole before them. The Everest expedition was their chance to gain some glory. Unfortunately, it had ended in tragedy. Their sacrifice has immortalized them in British history.

The question of whether Mallory and Irvine reached the summit of Everest before they disappeared is still unanswered, with some experts believing they perished on their way down from the top, while others argued that they were able to make it to the summit but died from the harsh conditions.

In 1999, Mallory’s body was discovered at a height of 26,800 feet. It was remarkably well-preserved due to the mountain’s cold and dry climate. His goggles, wristwatch, altimeter, and monogrammed handkerchief were also recovered.

