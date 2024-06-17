A Collection Of 19,000 Artifacts Were Unearthed Ahead Of A Development Project In England, Marking A Milestone Moment For The Field Of Archaeology

Around 19,000 artifacts have been unearthed from a site in the United Kingdom. The artifacts date from the prehistory era to the early medieval period.

They were discovered during excavations at the Calthorpe Gardens residential development, which is located just outside of the town of Banbury in southern England.

The dig was conducted in advance of the construction of new homes. The contractor, Orbit Homes, is overseeing the development project.

A collection of flint tools were the oldest artifacts found. They date back to the Mesolithic period, also known as the Middle Stone Age, which lasted from approximately 1000 B.C. to 4000 B.C. in Britain.

Other findings include the remains of a small settlement from the Late Bronze Age to the Late Iron Age and an Anglo-Saxon cemetery from the early medieval period. So far, at least 52 individuals have been accounted for at the cemetery.

At the small settlement, there were artifacts such as handmade pottery and textile tools. The settlement also consisted of the ruins of roundhouses and several large enclosures that were likely used as pens for animals.

In addition, archaeologists dug up numerous grave goods from the Anglo-Saxon cemetery, including pendants, bead necklaces, personal effects, and weapons.

“The grave goods are astounding, just in the volume, their style—there are so many different types of material,” said Janice McLeish, the director of post-excavation services with Border Archaeology, the consulting company leading the excavation. “Within the assemblage, we’ve got glass beads, we’ve got metalwork, we’ve got some pottery. It’s just a really remarkable assemblage to have on one site.”

One of the most notable objects recovered during the excavations at the Anglo-Saxon cemetery was a gold pendant featuring animal imagery from the pre-Christian era. The imagery was of an intertwined serpent.

