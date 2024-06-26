A New Survey Revealed 78% Of Dating App Users Are Burnt Out, With Gen Zers Feeling The Most Exhaustion

We’ve heard of feeling burnt out from work, personal relationships, and even social media. But is it possible to get burnt out from endlessly swiping on dating apps?

According to a new survey commissioned by Forbes Health and conducted by OnePoll, the answer is a resounding yes.

The survey included 1,000 Americans who’ve used a dating app at least once over the past year and revealed that a whopping 78% feel tired of the dating app world to varying degrees – either sometimes, often, or always.

Women also reported experiencing higher levels of burnout than men. In fact, 80% of women claimed they felt some degree of exhaustion, as opposed to 74% of men.

As for age brackets, the survey clearly showed that younger generations are suffering the most significant burnout. More specifically, Gen Zers were the most likely to “always” experience dating app exhaustion in some way.

The survey also revealed some other interesting findings about how truthful people really are when crafting their dating app profiles.

About 21% of respondents – or one in five – admitted to lying about their age, and men were 4% more likely to do so than women. Additionally, 14% of respondents lied about their income and hobbies or interests, while 13% confessed to lying about their employment, dating history, and their current relationship status.

Perhaps shockingly, both men and women were found to lie about their height, too – with 15% of men and 11% of women skewing their true measurements.

As for why so many Americans are feeling burnt out from dating apps, overusing them may be the issue.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.