A Young Child Repeatedly Spit In Her Face While She Was Flying From Atlanta To Denver With Her Husband, And The Kids’ Parents Couldn’t Get Their Child Under Control

It’s no secret that flying with young children on a plane can cause a lot of anxiety and stress for all involved, from the parents to the other passengers and flight crew.

While some parents and their children are able to make the most out of the experience and avoid issues, there are those few flight experiences that are disastrous.

One woman recently posted a video on TikTok detailing her experience of being repeatedly spat on by a small child on a flight.

Shayla Monnier (@shaylamonnier) was recently on a flight from Atlanta to Denver with her husband. They sat behind a row of seats where a couple was sitting with their daughter, who appeared to be around four years old.

“There was about an hour left in the flight, and the kid in the seat in front of me and went like that,” says Shayla in her video as she imitates the child spitting at her.

“Spit [was] flying all over my face and my husband’s arm.”

Shayla recalls being shocked by the child’s behavior, acknowledging that while she was young, she was still old enough to know that spitting on strangers is unacceptable.

The little girl’s parents did tell their daughter to stop spitting, but unfortunately, their discipline was ineffective, and she put up a fight to continue spitting on Shayla and her husband.

“It just became a thing,” says Shayla.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.