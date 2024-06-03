Applying Makeup According To Your Face Shape Can Complement Your Natural Bone Structure And Level Up Your Whole Look

Are you getting tired of your daily makeup routine? Do you feel like there are ways you could improve your makeup or that what you’ve been doing in the past isn’t cutting it anymore?

In that case, you may not be applying your makeup in a way that complements your face shape.

While we can’t control the natural shape of our faces, we can enhance and celebrate them with makeup.

Face makeup products, like foundation, concealer, bronzer, blush, and highlighter, are very powerful and, if used correctly, can take your entire makeup look to the next level.

Here are a few quick tips for applying your bronzer and highlighter to the right areas for your face shape.

If you have a heart-shaped face, you can balance out your features by applying and blending bronzer on the top of your forehead and moving it down underneath your cheekbones. Then, highlight your Cupid’s bow, brow bone, the bridge of your nose, and the high points of your cheeks.

If you have a round-shaped face and feel like you need some more dimension, blend bronzer into the entire outline of your face and highlight all the high points of your face.

If you have a square-shaped face, focus on contouring your temples and jaw area with bronzer. Highlighter should go on the high points of your temples and cheeks.

Finally, if you have an oval-shaped or long face, you want to emphasize the width of your bone structure, which you can do by applying bronzer around the tops of your temples near your hairline.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.