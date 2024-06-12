Before She Disappeared In 2004 After Dropping Off A Friend, Her Boyfriend Gave Her $7,000 To Write A Book

Born on October 11, 1966, Mary Ann White was originally from Memphis. She was the oldest of her six siblings, and as an adult, she went on to have two kids of her own.

Then, by the time Mary was 37 in 2004, she was living in Atlanta, Georgia, and working as both an actress and a model. However, she was really an aspiring writer at heart.

Before her dreams could be realized, though, Mary mysteriously vanished on July 1, 2004.

It all began that evening, at about 10:00 p.m., when she dropped off a friend in southwest Georgia – specifically in the 1500 block of Olympia Way. She had been driving her vehicle, a 2000 purple four-door Saturn LS.

After leaving her acquaintance, Mary was never seen or heard from again. And when her loved ones failed to get in touch with her, they ultimately contacted the Atlanta Police Department to report her missing.

Upon launching an investigation, authorities found Mary’s car at her apartment – located in the 1700 block of Northside Drive. All of her personal belongings were also left behind. Authorities found her clothing, jewelry, and luggage still inside her home.

Prior to Mary’s disappearance, she had been working on a book, and her boyfriend reportedly gave her $7,000 so she could finish writing it. So, authorities suspect that Mary might have used those funds to leave on her own volition.

Her loved ones, on the other hand, don’t believe that she would do that. Rather, they reportedly think that foul play was involved in Mary’s disappearance.

Ever since she went missing, there has also been no activity on her bank account. Finally, her family reportedly claimed that Mary’s friends and acquaintances provided police with conflicting statements regarding her disappearance.

