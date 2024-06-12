Everything You Need To Know Right Now About Bird Flu And Milk

Established over a century ago, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is meant to maintain public health by ensuring the safety of drugs, food products, and more.

The crucial role the FDA plays cannot be overstated, as it protects consumers from harm. The organization regularly monitors products on the market for any signs of danger.

In April, the FDA found that one out of five samples of milk from the grocery store tested positive for the bird flu virus.

No live virus was detected in the milk samples, meaning that it isn’t infectious. However, the results of their studies show that the outbreak of infections in cows is more widespread than previously thought.

Based on the FDA’s findings, about 20 percent of retail milk samples contained traces of the bird flu. The virus has been confirmed in dairy cattle in twelve states, including Michigan, Idaho, Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wyoming.

“The discovery of bird flu virus fragments in commercial milk is significant, not because it poses a direct threat to public health, but because it indicates a broader exposure among dairy cattle than we previously understood,” said John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“This calls for an expanded surveillance of both the virus’ presence and its potential impact on food safety.”

Tests to date suggest that the virus identified in dairy cattle is H5N1, of the Eurasian lineage goose/Guangdong clade 2.3.4.4b. This is the same one impacting wild birds and poultry flocks, and it has also led to sporadic infections in various species of wild mammals.

In affected cows, typical clinical signs include decreased appetite, lower milk production, and abnormal milk appearance.

