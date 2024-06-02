He And His Wife Are Buying A New Home, But He Doesn’t Think His Mother-In-Law Should Be Included In The Decision-Making

When you and your spouse are making a big decision for your future, like deciding what kind of house you should live in, getting other people’s opinions isn’t a bad idea. However, at the end of the day, the decision should only be made by you and your spouse.

One man has been upset with his wife, who keeps getting her mom involved in their future moving plans even though he doesn’t want her to.

He, his wife, and his daughter are in the process of buying a new house. Their current one is only five minutes away from his mother-in-law, which is something that’s very important to his wife.

His wife had a very tough childhood. Her mom has been married three different times, and her biological father was never in the picture. Despite her mom’s chaotic love life, her mom always strived to take the best care of her possible, and they’re extremely close to this day.

“My wife feels her mom is the only person that has always been there for her, [and] as we search for homes, the distance from her mom is an ongoing concern,” he explained.

“This is a legitimate concern that I am willing to accept [as] I want her and our daughter to have a close relationship with her mom. Recently, when deciding whether or not to put an offer on a house, she knew I did not want to include her mom in our decision because her mom has voiced many times in the past that moving further away is not a good idea.”

His mother-in-law’s unsolicited opinions on the house they originally wanted to buy stressed him out, as there wasn’t much to be worried about. The new house would be 22 minutes away, and while that’s certainly further than their current home, it’s still not too far.

He had to carefully convince his wife not to tell her mom about the home they were interested in, so she wouldn’t influence their decision or freak out.

“I told her I am fine with sharing details about prospective houses, but ultimately, I don’t want to have discussions about homes and distance with my mother-in-law,” he said.

