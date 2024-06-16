He Broke Up With His Girlfriend After She Went To An Overnight Music Festival With Her Guy Friend

When you set a reasonable boundary in a romantic relationship, and your partner crosses it, it’s natural to want to end things because you feel so disrespected.

One man recently broke up with his girlfriend after she went to an overnight music festival with a guy, even though he told her it would make him very uncomfortable.

He and his now ex-girlfriend are 25 years old and were together for a year. While they both had friends of the opposite gender, his girlfriend had one particular guy friend he was always skeptical of.

From the moment he met this friend, he had a bad feeling about him, and it seemed like he was always eagerly waiting for him and his girlfriend to break up so he could swoop in.

“We had previous discussions about him before and my ex-girlfriend just said he was ‘always’ like that,” he said.

“Fast forward to last week, my ex-girlfriend told me [she wanted] to go to a festival event with this guy. There was a band they both liked [playing], and they [wanted] to see them and have fun in a different city. I told her that I was not comfortable with her going to the festival with this guy.”

He felt especially uncomfortable with his girlfriend going to a festival with her guy friend because it was an overnight situation where attendees rented tents and shared them.

While he wanted to offer to join his girlfriend and her friend at the festival, he had other obligations and couldn’t make it.

Instead of proposing an alternative of her own, his girlfriend stood her ground and ignored his feelings. Although he told her once again it would make him upset and uncomfortable, she went to the festival with her guy friend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.