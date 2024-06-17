He Doesn’t Want To Feel Pressured Into Proposing To His Girlfriend, But She Thinks His Reluctance To Pop The Question Right Now Means He’s Not Serious About Her

This man and his girlfriend have been together for three years now, and when they first started dating, they had discussions about marriage and children.

At the time, they both agreed that neither of them wanted to have kids. Plus, they both said that while they wanted to get married eventually, other priorities had to come first.

For instance, making sure they were financially secure, completed their schooling, and got settled into a solid job.

“And we agreed that we also didn’t want a long engagement,” he added.

Apparently, both he and his girlfriend are currently attending graduate school programs that require them to complete exams and essays in order to become fully qualified. He will finish his program next summer; meanwhile, his girlfriend will end the following winter.

Yet, even after having these discussions, his girlfriend broached the topic of marriage just last weekend. She also asked him when he planned on proposing to her.

“I mentioned that it won’t be until we’ve both qualified with work so we don’t have the stress of exams and once we have a financial safety net,” he explained.

Well, his girlfriend claimed that he should start thinking about proposing to her soon, and that caught him off guard. He tried to remind her of everything they agreed upon at the start of their relationship. But she still didn’t understand.

Rather, his girlfriend accused him of clearly not being serious about her if he’s not willing to propose soon.

