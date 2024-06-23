He Just Wants His Wife To Give Him An Answer On When She Will Be Ready To Have Kids

When you agree to marry someone, you need to be as clear as possible regarding certain topics, such as if you want children and when you want to have them, so no one is left hanging.

One man is struggling to communicate with his wife, who keeps putting off having kids and won’t tell him when she’s ready for them.

His wife is 31, and he’s 28-years-old. They’ve been together for 12 years and married for seven. Since the beginning of their relationship, he made it abundantly clear that he not only wanted children, but he wanted to have them by the time he was 25.

“[My wife] told me she wanted to wait as she wasn’t ready,” he said.

“She wanted to focus on her career, and I understood. At the time, I was 23. I didn’t bring the idea of kids up again until last year, but whenever I would bring it up, she would never give me a clear answer.”

Over the last few months, he’s been asking his wife for an update on where she stands on having kids and when she’d be ready. Unfortunately, she keeps telling him she’s not ready, and the fact that they’ll be 32 and 29 next year really bothers him.

His parents had him when they were older, which caused some issues while he was growing up. This is why he’s so concerned about having kids sooner rather than later, but his wife can’t seem to get on board.

“I told my wife that I was tired of her not giving me an answer because I don’t know how long she wants to wait, and she doesn’t seem to know either,” he recalled.

“I asked her if she actually wanted kids because I needed to know. She actually started yelling at me and told me that she already made it clear she wanted kids and that she didn’t have to explain herself to me.”

