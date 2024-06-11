He Put His Wife On Blast For Having An Affair With Her Boss In Front Of Her Mom Friends At Their Son’s School

Have you ever heard of people ending their relationships because someone had an “emotional affair?” Some people find that having a deep, romantically emotional connection with someone other than your partner is just as bad as being casually physical with them.

One man recently exposed his wife’s emotional affair with her boss to her friends at their kid’s school after she spread lies about him to them.

He’s 31 and has been married to his 26-year-old wife, Jessica, for five years. They have a four-year-old son who started Kindergarten recently.

“When our son was two years old, Jessica had an emotional affair with her boss,” he explained.

“That was the first and last time I ever yelled at her. I completely lost my cool, and with our son at his grandmother and grandfather’s house, I yelled myself hoarse at her. I had never been so hurt. Over the last two years, things have gotten a lot better between us, although I’ll be honest here when I say that I’m still hurt on a deep level.”

Since their son started Kindergarten, he and Jessica have alternated turns picking him up from school. Jessica was lucky enough to make friends with a lot of the other moms with kids in their son’s class.

However, he was unsure about these mom friends for a long time, as every time he would pull up to the school to get their son, the moms would flash him dirty looks and stare him down as if he did something to offend them personally.

This went on for a while until recently, when he and his wife accidentally went to pick up their son on the same day, and he came to a fairly shocking realization.

“She had arrived first and was already inside. I went in to greet her and surprise our son, who I thought would be psyched about having both Mommy and Daddy pick him up,” he recalled.

