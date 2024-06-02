He Still Can’t Forgive His Ex-Girlfriend For Falling In Love With A New Guy While They Were Still Together, But She Thinks His Feelings Are His Problem

When your partner starts talking to a new person of the opposite gender quite often, it can be a little troubling.

One man has been trying to maintain a friendship with his ex-girlfriend, who broke up with him to be with a guy she had met while they were dating.

However, it’s been hard because he’s never been able to forgive her.

He and his ex-girlfriend are 22-years-old. She was his best friend first, and he had a major crush on her.

Although he believed she was out of his league, she felt the same way about him, and they started dating. She was the first serious girlfriend he ever had.

“We began dating for a while until she met her [new boyfriend] while she was dating me,” he said.

“They got closer, and I knew they were because she had told me about him. But she told me not to worry about him, and I absolutely trusted her. She subsequently broke up with me because, in her words, she had fallen in love with him. I could not have been more devastated. She got with him less than a week later. We stayed in contact and remained very good friends because I still had feelings for her. But soon, our conversations turned to how much she was in love with her boyfriend.”

He was still in a lot of pain despite wanting to maintain a friendship with his ex. So, he decided to distance himself from her for a while to try and heal.

He didn’t speak to his ex-girlfriend for over a year until he could finally get a hold of himself.

