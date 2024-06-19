He Told His Fiancée To Get Over Her Late Ex-Boyfriend Or He’s Leaving Since He Doesn’t Want To Be Her Second Choice

Whether we want it to be the case or not, our exes will always be a part of our lives in some way. Even if you choose not to speak to them after breaking up, they stay with you in your memories. But when a former ex gets in the way of your new relationships thriving, it can make things very tense.

One man recently told his fiancée that if she didn’t stop talking about her late ex-boyfriend, he wouldn’t stick around much longer.

He and his fiancée are in their early 30s and have been together for three years. His fiancée has two children from her previous relationship with her ex-boyfriend, who she was with for about three years.

Sadly, his fiancée’s ex-boyfriend died of a drug overdose a few weeks ago, and it’s taken quite a toll on her. It impacted him a bit, too, as he knew her ex-boyfriend before they started dating.

“He had been struggling with addiction off and on since before they were together [and] I’ve known him since childhood, but wasn’t close, he said.

“I can say he was a very friendly, outgoing, charismatic guy when he was clean.”

His fiancée broke up with her ex because of his drug problems, as he was never able to step up and be the consistent, reliable partner and father she hoped he’d be.

However, despite their breakup, his fiancée did her best to maintain a relationship between her ex and their kids. Her ex was clearly trying his best to get clean and get his act together, but he struggled greatly, so he stepped up to be a good father figure for her kids.

While his fiancée and her ex were over by the time he passed, his death has still shaken her, and she’s been in a very depressive state since.

