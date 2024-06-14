Her Stepdad Made A Scene Over Her Picking Her Grandpa To Participate In Her Wedding

If you’re a bride-to-be and value certain roles within your wedding ceremony, like the people who will be your ring bearer, flower girl, give you away, etc., you should take those roles seriously and not let anyone try to persuade you to pick people you don’t want filling them.

One woman recently had to tell her stepdad he couldn’t fulfill the traditional father-of-the-bride roles at her upcoming wedding because she wants her paternal grandfather to take them on.

She’s 27 and will be getting married next year. Ever since she lost her biological father when she was six years old, she’s been very close with his dad, her paternal grandfather.

Therefore, when thinking about her upcoming wedding, she wants her grandfather to take on the father-of-the-bride roles, walking her down the aisle, having a dance with her, etc.

She does have a stepdad who’s been in her life since she was seven. He is like a father figure to her, as he’s helped raise her for two decades and is the dad of all her half-siblings. Originally, she thought it’d be a nice idea to let her grandfather and stepdad split the father-of-the-bride duties, but after giving it some thought, she realized she’d prefer if they all went to her grandfather.

Unfortunately, this did not go over well with her stepdad, as he’s struggled with her close relationship with her biological dad’s family.

“My stepdad did not want to share the role, and he wanted to walk me down the aisle and make the father/daughter dance just us,” she said.

“He told me he was not okay with my grandpa doing alone or with him. He told me when it comes down to it, [he’s been] the ‘real dad’ in my life since I was seven years old, and while he might not be my [biological] dad, he has been married to my mom and taking care of me for 20 years.”

“He is also the father to all my siblings and [believes] his place in my life ‘should be honored and not shared with a grandparent’ just because I lost my dad.”

