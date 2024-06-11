His Ex-Girlfriend Called Him Out Of Nowhere Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Baby, But He Won’t Help Her Until They Get A DNA Test

This 25-year-old man and his ex-girlfriend Emma, who is 23, were together for two years before they ultimately parted ways about four months ago. Apparently, they just wanted different things in life.

“The breakup was friendly, and we said we’d stay friends,” he recalled.

Yet, just two weeks ago, Emma randomly called him, extremely upset, and claimed she was pregnant with his baby. She also wanted them to get back together and raise their child as a united family.

Obviously, he was taken aback by this news – especially since they hadn’t seen each other, let alone slept together since they broke up.

According to Emma, though, the timing lined up perfectly since she claimed to be three months along in her pregnancy.

Still, the whole thing didn’t make sense to him because they were always safe when they slept together. That’s why he found it hard to believe and had some hesitations about taking on a fatherly role.

“I told her I’d be there for the baby if it’s mine, but I needed a DNA test to make sure. I didn’t want to end up in a situation that isn’t true,” he explained.

Well, his request just made Emma super angry. She thought he was being insensitive and should just trust her. Then, she even started crying and accusing him of not loving her or their baby.

“She said she couldn’t believe I’d doubt her like this. I tried to explain that it’s not about trust but about being sure of something that will change my life,” he said.

