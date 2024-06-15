His Female Cousin Started Dating His Friend And Then Cheated On Him, So His Friend Is Upset That He’s Still Inviting Her To Hang Out With Their Group

I’ve always been a little freaked out by the idea of one of my friends dating one of my relatives, as your relatives will most likely always be in your life. So, things could get awkward very quickly.

One man is unsure what to do, as his best friend, who previously dated his cousin, is mad at him for still hanging out with her because she cheated on him.

He’s 21 and has a 19-year-old cousin named Sarah, who he’s very close to. His aunt and mom are very close and still spend a lot of time together; therefore, he and Sarah spent a lot of time together while growing up.

“When we were kids, we would see each other almost every day, and we’re more like siblings than cousins,” he explained.

“Since I was almost always at her house or she was at mine, Sarah ended up becoming friends with most of my friends. Since she was younger than us, she was sort of like my kid sister, who we would let play video games with us, and we’d show her scary movies. But as she grew older into a pretty young woman, her dynamic with my friend group shifted. I could tell that some of my friends liked her.”

Jack, one of his very good friends, developed a crush on Sarah, and they started dating at the start of the year.

At first, they kept their relationship secret but told him once they realized he’d be okay with it, even though he wasn’t necessarily thrilled.

Unfortunately, the relationship didn’t last long after Sarah cheated on Jack.

“She was at a party and hooked up with someone there,” he said.

