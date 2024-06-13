His Wife Wants Her Mom To Have A Garden In Their Backyard, But He Doesn’t Want To Give Up Any Control Over His Property Or Its Aesthetics

This man is currently married, and his mother-in-law absolutely loves gardening as a hobby. But she recently sold her large house and moved into an apartment, so she isn’t able to garden anymore.

He, on the other hand, lives in a house and also loves maintaining his lawn and landscaping his property.

“And there’s a triangular section in my backyard about 10 feet by 10 feet with the long side of the triangle in the corner that I turned into a garden with a stone border for my wife a couple of years ago,” he explained.

However, his wife just let the weeds grow out of control in her “garden,” and his sons used to love playing and digging in the dirt with their toy trucks. But his sons have since moved on from that phase, and he always wanted that triangular section to just be grass – not a garden.

So, he and his wife recently started working on their property more, and he thinks it’s really coming together. They had a patio installed to replace their rotten deck.

“And my wife got another 30-foot by 5-foot strip against the house for gardening and two more the same size in the front of the house,” he added.

But, to his surprise, his wife actually asked if he’d let her mom – his mother-in-law – take the corner garden to tend as her own. For context, this is the garden plot that he can see from his patio and back door.

While the sentiment might’ve been sweet, though, he shot his wife’s idea down.

“My answer was no, I don’t want to because I don’t want to cede autonomy over part of our property. Not to her mom or mine,” he reasoned.

