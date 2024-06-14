How You Can Make Your Eyes Look Bigger Using A Few Simple Tips

While makeup is great for enhancing our features, it’s also a fascinating tool used to alter them slightly.

For instance, you can contour your nose and face with bronzers, make your lips look bigger with lip liners, etc.

Something else you can do is make your eyes look larger with the use of eyeliner, eyeshadow, and mascara. ‘Doe eye’ makeup looks and big eye techniques are big in trending makeup looks right now, so many people are looking for ways to make their eyes pop.

If you have small eyes or are looking for more ways to brighten them and make them look bigger, here are some ways to do it.

One of the simplest ways to make your eyes look bigger or have them stand out is to up your mascara game. If you wear mascara, you should always curl your lashes with an eyelash curler before applying it.

Your eyelashes will appear slightly more droopy if you put mascara on them without curling them. So, use your eyelash curler and get a good curl on your lashes before applying a volumizing mascara, which can help your eyes appear wider and bigger.

Another classic trick for making your eyes look bigger, and this is especially good if you’re going for a doe-eyed look, is using white or neutral-colored eyeliner.

While dark eyeliner colors like black, grey, and navy are popular for daily makeup application, they can make your eyes appear smaller and overwhelm them.

The trick is to line your waterline with a white or nude eyeliner pencil, which will brighten up your eyes and make them look larger.

