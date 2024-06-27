New Research Suggests That Eating Cheese May Boost Mental Health And Contribute To Healthy Aging

Everyone knows that charcuterie boards are perfect wine pairings and sure to get some conversation flowing during a dinner party.

But what if a love of cheese could actually enhance your mental well-being and help you maintain your health as you age?

Well, according to a recent study, this may be true. The research found that mental well-being significantly impacts your health as you grow older. Therefore, engaging in activities that boost mental health – such as eating cheese and fruit and staying active – might actually help you age more gracefully.

“To achieve healthy aging, it is imperative to bridge the gap between healthy quality and lifespan. Mental well-being, which encompasses emotional, psychological and social well-being, correlates with multitudinous lifestyle behaviors and morbidities, and underpins healthy aging,” the research team wrote.

For this study, they examined the genetics of individuals from eight datasets – each of which contained information on between 800,000 and 2.3 million people. Their goal was to investigate the link between mental well-being and healthier aging.

The researchers found that those with better mental health generally exhibited better self-rated health, greater resilience, and longer lifespans – all of which lead to healthier aging.

This correlation even held true regardless of socioeconomic status, although higher earnings and education levels did positively influence well-being.

Furthermore, the team discovered that smoking, inactivity, and excessive TV watching were linked to poorer well-being. At the same time, enjoying more cheese and fruits was linked to better well-being.

“We found that lifestyle factors such as sedentary behavior (that is, TV-watching time), smoking (that is, age of smoking initiation and cigarettes per day), and dietary intakes of cheese and fresh fruit, as well as behaviors and performances such as medication use (that is, antihypertensive medication and NSAIDs), cognitive performance and age at menarche, each mediated 1.82% to 9.54% of the total effect of the well-being spectrum on the healthiness of aging,” the researchers explained.

