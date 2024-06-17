She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Of Three Years By Just Packing Her Things, Moving Out, And Blocking Him On All Social Media Platforms, But Her Friends Believe He Deserved An Explanation

This woman and her boyfriend, Jack, were together for just over three years – even though they both had crushes on each other at least one year before they officially started dating.

Then, once they finally acted on their feelings and became official, she thought the first two years of their relationship were amazing.

“But the third year, we kinda basically lived together, and I don’t know what happened,” she recalled.

“Thins just started collapsing for me. I found all these little things I just didn’t like about him and the way he does his day-to-day; meanwhile, he claimed to just be falling more and more in love with me every day.”

She also despises confrontation since she isn’t good at sharing her feelings without getting emotional. So, she tends to avoid conflict by any means necessary.

That’s why, despite her changing feelings toward Jack and their relationship, she just pasted a smile on her face and acted as though everything was fine.

Obviously, though, lying to both herself and Jack about how she truly felt was not sustainable. And after a year of putting on a facade, she decided she just couldn’t stand it anymore.

Around the same time, Jack had been looking for a new apartment for them both to move into. One day, he also happened to schedule a meeting to sign a lease for an apartment unit he fell in love with, and she straight-up panicked.

Then, after feeling overcome by a whirlwind of emotions, she decided to flee. While Jack was working that day, she just packed all of her things in his apartment, left the spare key he’d given her on the kitchen counter, and moved out. She also blocked him on all social media platforms.

