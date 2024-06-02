She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Of Two Years After She Found Out He Lied About Living With His “Sister” And Really Lived With His Ex-Girlfriend

This 41-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 44, had been seeing each other for about two years. And back when they first met, her boyfriend claimed that he was living with his sister.

Well, upon meeting his so-called sister, she realized that the woman basically never wanted her around.

“And she actually almost caused our relationship to end many times because of her jealousy,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, while the beginning of their relationship definitely got off to a very rocky start, they “somehow” made it work and remained together for two whole years.

Yet, when she eventually got to meet her boyfriend’s oldest son, she made a shocking realization. Her boyfriend’s roommate was never actually his “sister,” after all, but one of his ex-girlfriends!

She made this discovery after talking to her boyfriend’s son and realizing that he didn’t know her boyfriend’s “sister.”

“I started asking questions and eventually found out that the ‘sister’ is actually his ex-girlfriend,” she revealed.

After she confronted her boyfriend about this, he just claimed that he didn’t think she needed to know the truth!

Now, this was obviously some shocking news to find out. But wait, there was more – because she also learned that her boyfriend had been texting a bunch of different ex-girlfriends every day, telling them “good morning.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.