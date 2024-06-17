She Doesn’t Want Her Offensive Brother-In-Law At Her Wedding, But Her Sister Won’t Attend Unless He’s Also Invited

This 28-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is 30, are currently engaged and will be tying the knot in just three short months.

So, they are both super excited and have been meticulously planning each and every detail of their big day together.

Still, there is just one issue – her 32-year-old sister, Anna, and Anna’s 35-year-old husband, Mark.

According to her, her brother-in-law has always been a difficult person to be around. She thinks that Mark is super loud and opinionated and makes inappropriate jokes too often.

“At family gatherings, he’s managed to offend most of our relatives,” she explained.

“Last Thanksgiving, he made a racist joke about my fiancé’s heritage, which caused a huge argument and led to him being kicked out of my parents’ house.”

So, she wound up making the tough decision of not inviting Mark to her wedding. Of course, she loves her sister, but she just doesn’t want any drama on her big day.

Even after she tried to explain her thought process to Anna, though, her sister was upset. Anna even claimed that she and Mark were a “package deal,” and if Mark wasn’t invited, Anna wouldn’t be attending her wedding, either.

“I tried to compromise by suggesting that Mark could come to the reception but not the ceremony,” she recalled, “But Anna said it was all or nothing.”

