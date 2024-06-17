She Dumped Her Boyfriend, Who Then Fired Her Brother

This woman was in a long-term relationship, but she and her boyfriend recently decided to call it quits. And before she told her family about her breakup while she was at her parent’s house the other day, no one saw it coming.

“They were surprised because we seemed happy, and I told them we had actually been having issues for about a year or so,” she recalled.

Still, no one was more caught off guard than her own brother – who was inadvertently impacted by the ending of her relationship.

For some context, her boyfriend worked in real estate and would hire her brother – who owned a handyman business – to complete jobs.

But, when they realized they wanted to break up, her boyfriend wanted to make a “clean break,” and she thought that was fair.

“That did mean, though, that he decided to no longer hire my brother,” she explained.

“So, basically overnight, my brother was out of work, as he had prioritized the jobs for my ex, as they were more consistent and paid better than others.”

And since her brother was prioritizing her boyfriend’s jobs for so long, he has practically no other clients and lost all of his income.

That’s why her brother is now furious at her and believes she should’ve informed her that her relationship was on the rocks before officially ending things with her boyfriend.

