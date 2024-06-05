She Found Out Her Husband Has Been Cheating While Their Kids Are In School, But She Doesn’t Want To Divorce Him In Order To Avoid The Stress Of Reorganizing Her Life Again

Some parents reach a point where the spark and intense, burning love of their relationship has fizzled out, yet they stay together as a couple for the sake of their kids, and because while they may not be in deep love anymore, they still care for one another.

One woman recently found out her husband, who is a stay-at-home dad, has been cheating on her while she’s at work and their kids are at school. However, she doesn’t have a desire to divorce him.

She and her husband are in their 40s and have been together for 20 years. They have two pre-teen children and moved to a different country a few years ago.

“My job sponsored our relocation, [so] the agreement [I had] with my husband was that I would be the breadwinner and he would be a stay-at-home dad to our kids for six months while he figured out his next career step,” she explained.

“My husband is not a person who can make decisions easily or manage his time well. He’s a hard-working person, but he’s been struggling his whole life [to be] proactive. So, two years have passed, and he’s still a stay-at-home dad while I’m working full-time. We’re still splitting our chores and childcare, maybe 60/40, with him contributing more.”

She admitted that after everything she and her husband have been through, they no longer love or are romantic with one another. However, they still live amicably together, and their routine has been working.

But recently, she found out some news that has the potential to change everything.

Without him knowing, she discovered that her husband had been cheating on her with another woman during the day while she was working and the kids were at school.

“He doesn’t know that I know, and I feel fine with it,” she admitted.

