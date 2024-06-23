She Held Her Daughter Down To Get Her Ears Pierced Since She Tried To Back Out

Have your parents ever had to restrain or hold you down for something, like a vaccine or taking medicine as a kid?

One woman held her young daughter down while she got her ears pierced because she tried to back out after they drove an hour to get it done.

She’s 31 and has an eight-year-old who asked her several times to let her get her ears pierced for her birthday. She thought it was appropriate timing, as she got her ears pierced when she was seven, and her husband didn’t mind the idea either.

“I went through it with her and told her that it would hurt and she would have to take care of them, which she understood and said she would be fine with,” she recalled.

“So we decided she could get them done on the weekend after her birthday.”

After her birthday, she and her daughter drove an hour to the nearest Claire’s to get her ears pierced. As soon as her daughter sat in the piercing chair, she panicked and suddenly didn’t want to go through with it anymore because she was scared.

She told her daughter that since they drove an hour to get to Claire’s, she had to get her ears pierced before they left, or else it would have been a wasted trip. Still, her daughter refused and told her how scared she was.

“I decided to hold her still while the woman in the store pierced her ears,” she recalled.

“She started to cry after the first ear, which made me a bit upset, so I gave her a hug and told her she needed to do the other side. She didn’t want to, but she couldn’t have just one earring, so I had to hold her still again while she had her other ear pierced.”

