She Left And Completely Ghosted Her Cheating Fiancé After Finding Out He Was Having An Affair With Their Mutual Friend

There are a lot of people out there who won’t condone ‘ghosting’ in any relationship circumstance, from a light-hearted fling to a serious relationship.

However, some people feel so betrayed and hurt by their partner’s wrongful actions that they turn to ghosting before trying to work things out.

One woman recently ghosted her fiancé and decided to start a new life after she found out he had been cheating on her with one of their mutual friends.

She’s 27 and was with her fiancé Jonathan for four years. They were engaged for a few months and were in what seemed to be a happy relationship with a close circle of friends.

However, a little while ago, she discovered some shocking news that changed her life.

“I truly thought I would spend the rest of my life together, but I guess I was just too naive to see the truth,” she explained.

“To keep it short, I found out he had been cheating on me with a mutual friend for a couple of months and that our group of friends was covering up his affair. They were all acting strange, so I went through his phone and found out they had a separate group [chat] where they even made fun of me for not realizing.”

She was so baffled by this news and became furious. At first, she wanted to call out Jonathan and their friend group and let them know she knew the truth. However, she eventually decided to flee, as she felt any confrontation with Jonathan or her former friends would be a waste of time.

The next day, after Jonathan left for work, she decided to pack up all of her belongings and leave the life she had built with him behind her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.